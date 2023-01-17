21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Things got explosive between the 'Rich Flex' rapper and a Clubhouse user as the Atlanta-based hip-hop artist told the man to 'shut the f**k up' in a leaked audio.

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage has become the butt of jokes on the Internet. The "Rich Flex" rapper has been trolled after an audio of him getting into a heated argument on social media app Clubhouse emerged.

The audio of the interaction went viral on Monday, January 16. In it, the Atlanta-based hip-hop star could be heard getting into it with someone from Chicago. Though what they were beefing over doesn't make it into the one-minute clip, the result was the "Her Loss" rapper promising that his detractor will die.

"You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse," the agitated 21 Savage said. "You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up, like y'all n***a ain't dying in real life, man. Stop playing."

When questioned by his detractor about his own team's losses, 21 Savage became more aggressive. "Every n***a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don't nothing happen to us," he fumed, "In real life, n***a. It's real life!"

Other voices could be heard trying to interject and 21 Savage went off again. "Aye, cap, you from Chicago. I advise you to shut the f**k up," the emcee added, " 'Cause the n***as that I f**k with up there spanking s**t, so stop playing. Y'all ain't spanking nothing, n***a." He later repeatedly said, "You will die," when one of the other men on the app tried to counter his claims.

Shortly after the audio made its round on the Internet, social media critics were quick to mock him. One person tweeted, "someone get 21 savage off clubhouse man bro itching for that RICO." Another remarked, "21 Savage needs a job. He clearly has too much time on his hands to be posted up in Clubhouse being too chatty." A third quipped, "Can 21 savage be deported back to the uk? Are those clubhouse interviews he giving enough to do it?"

21 Savage has made headlines previously from Clubhouse. In November last year, the rapper, born Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, caught backlash for saying Nas was not relevant to today's consumer.

21 Savage ended up backtracking on the comments and doing a song with Nas to show there was no ill will. Prior to that, in October of that year, 21 confronted fellow Clubhouse frequenter Wack 100 on the app for calling 21 a snitch.

