 

Sam Smith on Why They Love Seeing 'Drunk' Audience

Sam Smith on Why They Love Seeing 'Drunk' Audience
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite saying that they love seeing the audience got drunk, the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker confesses in a new interview that they're unable to drink before their show.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith "loves" it when their audience got drunk. The 30-year-old pop star is unable to drink before a show but thinks it is "fabulous" to look out during a concert and to find that the crowd is intoxicated.

Sam said, "I love it when the crowd are drunk, it is fabulous, I can't drink though before I sing. I have never really done that. But I am down for people to get drunk and wine drunk is a fabulous drunk and I am ready!"

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, the "Stay with Me" hitmaker was asked about the recent 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list published by Rolling Stone magazine - which was topped by late soul legend Aretha Franklin but controversially missed out "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker Celine Dion - and noted that other music icons such as "Over the Rainbow" songstress Judy Garland and jazz singer Sarah Vaughan were also overlooked, but dismissed the ranking as unimportant because they all have "such an incredible fanbase" to begin with.

Sam told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, "Also Judy Garland wasn't on it and Sarah Vaughan, who is my favorite singer of all time. But do you know what, it is just a list, that would be my reply, it is just a list. And I think Celine Dion, and all these artists and singers, they have such an incredible fanbase and that is what matters, the fans, the music and that direct relationship. I try not to read critics, and pieces written by non-singers, I don't read that anymore."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch

Supergrass' Frontman Finds It 'Cool' That Billie Eilish Loves the Band
Related Posts
Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals

Sam Smith Insists It's Impossible to Know 'the Magic' Behind Writing Hit Singles

Sam Smith Insists It's Impossible to Know 'the Magic' Behind Writing Hit Singles

Sam Smith Wears Nothing But Skimpy Bikini Bottoms to Celebrate Christmas

Sam Smith Wears Nothing But Skimpy Bikini Bottoms to Celebrate Christmas

Sam Smith Declares Fame as 'the Biggest Issue' in His Life

Sam Smith Declares Fame as 'the Biggest Issue' in His Life

Latest News
Niecy Nash-Betts Told to Stay in 'Comedy Lane' as Actress
  • Jan 16, 2023

Niecy Nash-Betts Told to Stay in 'Comedy Lane' as Actress

Supergrass' Frontman Finds It 'Cool' That Billie Eilish Loves the Band
  • Jan 16, 2023

Supergrass' Frontman Finds It 'Cool' That Billie Eilish Loves the Band

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch
  • Jan 16, 2023

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'
  • Jan 16, 2023

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Sam Smith on Why They Love Seeing 'Drunk' Audience
  • Jan 16, 2023

Sam Smith on Why They Love Seeing 'Drunk' Audience

Cate Blanchett Slams 'Patriarchal Pyramid' at Awards Shows and 'Televised Horse Race'
  • Jan 16, 2023

Cate Blanchett Slams 'Patriarchal Pyramid' at Awards Shows and 'Televised Horse Race'

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation