 
Sam Smith Details Traumatizing Experience That Left Him Unable to Walk
The 'I'm Not the Only One' singer, known for their soulful voice and chart-topping hits, reveals their harrowing journey from a tragic skiing accident to their anticipated return to the stage.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Celebrated singer Sam Smith, known for their soulful voice and chart-topping hits, unexpectedly found themselves facing one of the most challenging periods of their life earlier this year. A horrifying skiing accident left the 32-year-old unable to walk, as they tore their ACL during a daring descent on a black slope.

Speaking on the "Sidetracked" podcast, Sam recounted the traumatizing experience, "I completely ripped my ACL. I was skiing. I was an idiot and went on a black slope on the second day. I got taken down in a blood bag. It was the worst. It's a permanent thing." This injury resulted in Sam relying on a cane and wearing a leg brace, as observed in New York City in January.

The decision to forgo surgery meant enduring a prolonged and grueling recovery. Sam shared, "I decided to go down the non-surgical route but I couldn't walk for a month on this leg and it was awful. It was the first time I'd ever not been able to move and I was holding onto a bit of weight. I was very anxious. I used it as an excuse to get my s**t together."

During their recovery, Sam also took measures to rejuvenate their mental health. They started afresh by eliminating exes and old connections from their life. "I actually just got rid of my phone and I got a new phone. It's the first time I don't have my library of music, that I'd had since I was like 11. I started again - fully started again," Sam disclosed.

Furthermore, Sam decided to disconnect from social media, seeking solace in nature. "Everything. It's crazy. I find myself sitting on benches now in parks just looking at the trees," they mused, highlighting their newfound appreciation for simple pleasures.

