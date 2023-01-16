Supergrass' Frontman Finds It 'Cool' That Billie Eilish Loves the Band

Instagram Music

Gaz Coombes brags that the 'Bad Guy' songstress is their fan after learning that she sang along to their song 'Sun Hits The Sky' on their little viewing gantry at The Other Stage.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is a Supergrass fan, according to frontman Gaz Coombes. The reunited Britpop group played The Other Stage at the world-famous Glastonbury festival last summer, and Gaz has revealed the U.S. pop megastar was side of stage singing along to their song "Sun Hits The Sky".

Gaz told NME, "I didn't see her but I heard she was singing along to 'Sun Hits The Sky' on our little viewing gantry [on The Other Stage] which was kind of cool. I've got huge respect for her. I think what she does is great and how she does it is cool. They're an interesting writing team, Eilish and her brother [FINNEAS] as well."

The "Moving" rockers, completed by Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes, have a long history with the Worthy Farm extravaganza, having first played in 1995, and Gaz says it helped "shaped our band in many ways."

He added, "Glastonbury was a real moment for us, just to play there again on The Other Stage. We always had a bit of a love affair with Glastonbury from our earliest performance in '95. That shaped our band in many ways, that early performance. I just remember being quite excitable but kind of nervous and young at the time. It was that combination of s******* my pants but having this excitement that needed to be released, which are always good ingredients for a live performance."

