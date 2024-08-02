 
Sam Smith's Angelic Portrait Unveiled at National Portrait Gallery
Cover Images/John Rainford
Celebrity

The famous singer's latest artistic venture has transcended the realm of music as their heavenly portrait by renowned artists Pierre et Gilles takes a prominent place in the London's gallery.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith's latest artistic venture has transcended the realm of music as their heavenly portrait by renowned artists Pierre et Gilles takes a prominent place in London's National Portrait Gallery.

On July 31, a new portrait of the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith was unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery as part of the "History Makers" exhibit. Titled "Gloria" after Smith's fourth studio album, the exquisite piece portrays the artist as an angelic figure in a divine setting. Smith is depicted wearing a white toga and a golden laurel crown, with ethereal wings sprouting from their back, amidst a backdrop of Greek columns and celestial ambiance.

  Editors' Pick

The artwork was created by the French artistic duo Pierre Commoy and Gilles Blanchard, commonly known as Pierre et Gilles, who blended painting and photography to capture Smith's ethereal transformation. "I have admired the beautiful work of Pierre et Gilles for years, their incredible portraits of icons like Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Almond are truly iconic, and to sit for them was a dream come true," Smith expressed.

The portrait, which had never been publicly displayed before, is part of the singer's personal collection and was loaned to the National Portrait Gallery. Clare Freestone, the gallery's curator of photography, stated, "I'm absolutely delighted that Sam has agreed to lend this incredible work to the National Portrait Gallery. Its display presents a unique opportunity for visitors to see a much-loved artwork, borrowed from the singer's own collection and on show for the first time in a public art gallery."

