Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber truly knows what his fans want. The 28-year-old pop superstar surprised his fans with an impromptu performance when he attended OBB studios' launch on Sunday, January 15.

During the event, the "Justice" star gave the crowd an acoustic performance of "Stay". While leaning on a stage stairs, the Canadian crooner, who appeared to be a little drunk, flawlessly belted out his song "Stay" while The Kid LAROI, clad in a black jacket, ripped jeans, black beanie and high-top black Converse, was sitting on a chair on stage.

Justin showed off his body tattoos as he went topless. The "Ghost" hitmaker, who previously donned his gray Drew hoodie and a furry jacket, was seen sporting a pair of low-rise baggy jeans that exposed his Calvin Klein gray panties. He completed his look with Nike sneakers.

Justin attended the event with his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin). For the special outing, Hailey donned a black busty top that she paired with black pants. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and a massive gold belt.

Justin is reportedly busy working on his seventh studio album. It's reported that his upcoming new music will be released sometime this year. The "Baby" hitmaker's upcoming mixtape is expected to be an R&B album with a slight mix of hip-hop.

On April 29, 2022, Justin's song "Honest", featuring Don Toliver, was released. It may be possibly the first single on his new album. Then in May last year, he spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden and teased a collaboration with John Mayer on his next album. "There's a wicked guitar solo, so that was really cool for me," he told the radio host.

"He's someone who I've looked up to for a long time," Justin, who canceled his "Justice World Tour" in September to focus on his health following Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis, confessed. "So we were at Henson the studio, and I was working on this song and he came in. He's like, 'Can I go in the booth?' And I was like, 'Yeah bro, go in.' "

Justin continued, "He laid a guitar solo and it was just like, it was mind-blowing to see him actually operate in his gift like that, being able to see it firsthand, because he is on another level. It's insane."

Justin went on to reveal that his album was still in the works at the time. "I don't think there's a date yet, but I do know that we're wrapping it up," so he said, before teasing, "It's almost done. It sounds really good. I'm really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now."

