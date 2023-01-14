 

Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death
Extra
Celebrity

Details of Lisa Marie's death have just emerged with new reports claiming she suffered from a second cardiac arrest after being put in an induced coma in hospital.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley allegedly lost her life following a second cardiac arrest. The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was hurriedly taken to hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week after suffering a "full cardiac arrest" at her home and it has now been claimed that she died after a second cardiac incident.

According to reports by TMZ, Lisa Marie was pronounced brain dead after she was admitted to hospital. She was put in an induced coma and placed on life support. She reportedly had a second cardiac arrest later and was pronounced dead shortly soon after.

  Editors' Pick

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, 77, and three daughters, Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. She will be buried at Graceland, her late father's Tennessee estate, next to her late son Benjamin who died by suicide in August 2020 at the age of 27.

A representative for Riley said, "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben."

Lisa Marie previously shared her struggle with grief following Ben's death, in a personal essay. She wrote, "I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far. Death is part of life whether we like it or not - and so is grieving."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doubts Royal Family Will Ever Forgive Harry After His Memoir

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Said 'Death Is Part of Life' in Final Instagram Message

Lisa Marie Presley Said 'Death Is Part of Life' in Final Instagram Message

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Latest News
Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman
  • Jan 14, 2023

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doubts Royal Family Will Ever Forgive Harry After His Memoir
  • Jan 14, 2023

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doubts Royal Family Will Ever Forgive Harry After His Memoir

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest