Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death

Extra Celebrity

Details of Lisa Marie's death have just emerged with new reports claiming she suffered from a second cardiac arrest after being put in an induced coma in hospital.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley allegedly lost her life following a second cardiac arrest. The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was hurriedly taken to hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week after suffering a "full cardiac arrest" at her home and it has now been claimed that she died after a second cardiac incident.

According to reports by TMZ, Lisa Marie was pronounced brain dead after she was admitted to hospital. She was put in an induced coma and placed on life support. She reportedly had a second cardiac arrest later and was pronounced dead shortly soon after.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, 77, and three daughters, Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. She will be buried at Graceland, her late father's Tennessee estate, next to her late son Benjamin who died by suicide in August 2020 at the age of 27.

A representative for Riley said, "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben."

Lisa Marie previously shared her struggle with grief following Ben's death, in a personal essay. She wrote, "I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far. Death is part of life whether we like it or not - and so is grieving."

You can share this post!