 

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy

The Duke of Sussex claims his therapy has led to 'further divide' between him and his older brother as the Prince of Wales accused him of being brainwashed in counselling.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry wants Prince William to feel the "benefits" of therapy. Admitting that therapy has transformed his life as it helped him to accept that Princess Diana had "gone", the 38-year-old prince now thinks his brother could experience the same benefits.

"As two brothers, if one of you goes through that experience and the other one doesn't, it naturally creates a further divide between you. Which is really sad," Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the Duchess of Sussex - told the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"But as much as William was the first person to even suggest therapy, I just wish that he would be able to feel the same benefits of that as opposed to believing what he doesn't need to."

Harry recently released his controversial memoir, "Spare", and the prince confessed that the 400-page book could've easily been 800 pages. He shared, "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out."

Meanwhile, a royal expert recently claimed that King Charles plans to invite Harry to his coronation as an "olive branch." The 74-year-old king will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London in May, and Katie Nicholl thinks Harry - who has been openly critical of his father in his new memoir - will receive an invite for the landmark occasion.

She said, "I'm not sure the reports about harry being dis-invited from the coronation are accurate. My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation."

Katie believes the king is ultimately determined to reconcile with his youngest son. She said, "It is his son after all, and the king really does want a reconciliation in the long term."

