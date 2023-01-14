 

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doubts Royal Family Will Ever Forgive Harry After His Memoir

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doubts Royal Family Will Ever Forgive Harry After His Memoir
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Celebrity

Despite a so-called royal expert claiming royal family are extending 'olive branch' to Prince Harry with invitation to King Charles' coronation, the monarch's in-law relative suggests there is no room for forgiveness.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Princess of Wales' uncle has taken aim at Prince Harry over his memoir. Gary Goldsmith, who is uncle to Harry's sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41, has said that Harry's book "Spare" had made the "gaping chasm between [Harry and the Royal Family] unbridgeable."

"Harry has launched this precision missile at his own father, brother and niece. He has unmasked himself as the consummate hypocrite, endlessly claiming alleged breaches of privacy - then disclosing confidential conversations about highly personal matters involving his own niece," Gary wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.

"He both courts the media, granting interviews to boost his book sales, and reviles it for its 'intrusion' into his life. Few people have bought into Harry's fractious and peevish book - and, in writing it, I'm afraid he has overstepped the line. Will his family ever forgive him? I doubt it."

  Editors' Pick

Gary also waded into the alleged row between Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, and Catherine over bridesmaids dresses for Harry and Meghan's wedding, insisting that Catherine - who he refers to as Kate - was not at fault.

He said, "I honestly don't believe this version of the 'facts.' Kate is self-sufficient, resourceful and extremely capable. She comes from a family of doers and fixers and has an amazing support system in her younger sister Pippa and her mum, my older sister Carole, who runs her own successful business. She has taught her girls to deal with problems with calm capability, not histrionics."

"The Kate I know so well would never have caused a fuss. She's not a drama queen; she's not confrontational, as the book suggests. And she'd never pile more pressure on a bride. After all, she knows the tensions involved when you marry into the Royal Family all too well."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir
Related Posts
Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Princess Kate Middleton Honors Diana While Attending Earthshot Awards With Prince William

Princess Kate Middleton Honors Diana While Attending Earthshot Awards With Prince William

Kate Middleton Called Pillar Support for Future Monarch

Kate Middleton Called Pillar Support for Future Monarch

Kate Middleton Heckled During Visit to Northern Ireland With Prince William

Kate Middleton Heckled During Visit to Northern Ireland With Prince William

Latest News
Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals
  • Jan 14, 2023

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals

Maneskin Get Naked in Bizarre Music Video for 'GOSSIP' ft. Tom Morello
  • Jan 14, 2023

Maneskin Get Naked in Bizarre Music Video for 'GOSSIP' ft. Tom Morello

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray