Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Rare Sighting at 'The Territory' Screening After Viral 'Vibing' Dance Moves

A few days earlier, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted dancing on the floor at the Gekko restaurant lounge in Miami with a cigarette placed between his lips.

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio has gotten back to work after enjoying the New Year holiday. The "Titanic" actor made a rare appearance during National Geographic's "The Territory" screening on Tuesday, January 10.

Then on Thursday, January 12, the Oscar-winning actor turned to his Instagram page to share a photo taken at the event. In it, he could be seen wearing a black jacket with a high-neck collar that he paired with gray jeans. He also sported his signature black cap.

"Last night I saw The Territory, a powerful film made in collaboration with the Uru-eu-wau-wau Indigenous people about their fight to protect the Amazon Rainforest from land invaders in Brazil," so the environmentalist wrote in a caption. "The filmmaker @alex_pritz, and protagonist @bitate_uru_eu_juma, are doing great work -- amplifying Indigenous voices in the fight against climate change and organizing around legislation to protect Indigenous lands from deforestation."

The post came after Leo was caught "vibing" at the Gekko restaurant lounge in Miami amid rumors he's casually dating Victoria Lamas and Gigi Hadid. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" actor could be seen showing off some of his own dance moves. He was also surrounded by an assortment of partygoers.

As the "Don't Look Up" star was dancing on the dance floor, he was also seen with a cigarette placed between his lips while the song, "Then Leave by Beatking", echoed throughout the venue.

Leo was last romantically linked to 23-year-old Victoria following rumors about his romantic fling with Gigi. The 48-year-old actor was first spotted with Victoria in December before they were seen ringing in 2023 together.

More recently, a source close to the situation claimed that Leo and Gigi "have respect" for one another as he hangs out with other ladies. The insider further stressed that "they are not exclusive," before saying that Gigi "is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter." She is a mother to 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex Zayn Malik.

