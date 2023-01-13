Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Also mourning the loss of the singer daughter of Elvis Presley are John Travolta, LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer and Michael Jackson's nephew T.J. Jackson.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing has sent a shock wave to those who knew her and loved her dearly. Nicolas Cage was among those taken by surprise by the singer/songwriter's death, calling the news "devastating."

The "Ghost Rider" actor, who was married to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's daughter from 2002 until 2004, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken." He added that he finds "some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin," who died of suicide back in July 2020.

Leah Remini, who is a former Scientologist like Lisa, was also "heartbroken," writing on Instagram, "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley." Noting that "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think," the actress continued, "May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

John Travolta also posted a tribute to Lisa on his Instagram page. "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry," he captioned a picture of the late star. "I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

LeAnn Rimes tweeted, "lisa marie presley... how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley." Octavia Spencer sent her condolences as writing, "So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Michael Jackson's nephew T.J. Jackson remembered his former aunt, who was married to the late King of Pop from 1994-1996, "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie... She was always so sweet my brothers and me." Bret Michaels added, "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie… She was always so sweet my brothers and me."

Leah's mom Priscilla confirmed her daughter died on Thursday, January 12, hours after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper at her Calabasas home. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement on Thursday evening. She remembered her daughter, "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

The 77-year-old actress and businesswoman added, "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Lisa was 54 years old.

