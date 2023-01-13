 

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

Also mourning the loss of the singer daughter of Elvis Presley are John Travolta, LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer and Michael Jackson's nephew T.J. Jackson.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing has sent a shock wave to those who knew her and loved her dearly. Nicolas Cage was among those taken by surprise by the singer/songwriter's death, calling the news "devastating."

The "Ghost Rider" actor, who was married to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's daughter from 2002 until 2004, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken." He added that he finds "some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin," who died of suicide back in July 2020.

Leah Remini, who is a former Scientologist like Lisa, was also "heartbroken," writing on Instagram, "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley." Noting that "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think," the actress continued, "May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

John Travolta also posted a tribute to Lisa on his Instagram page. "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry," he captioned a picture of the late star. "I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

  Editors' Pick

LeAnn Rimes tweeted, "lisa marie presley... how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley." Octavia Spencer sent her condolences as writing, "So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Michael Jackson's nephew T.J. Jackson remembered his former aunt, who was married to the late King of Pop from 1994-1996, "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie... She was always so sweet my brothers and me." Bret Michaels added, "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie… She was always so sweet my brothers and me."

Leah's mom Priscilla confirmed her daughter died on Thursday, January 12, hours after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper at her Calabasas home. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement on Thursday evening. She remembered her daughter, "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

The 77-year-old actress and businesswoman added, "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Lisa was 54 years old.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Rare Sighting at 'The Territory' Screening After Viral 'Vibing' Dance Moves
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Priscilla Presley Asks for Prayers After Lisa Marie in 'Coma' Due to 'Full Cardiac Arrest'

Priscilla Presley Asks for Prayers After Lisa Marie in 'Coma' Due to 'Full Cardiac Arrest'

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Details How Her Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide 'Destroyed' Her

Lisa Marie Presley Details How Her Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide 'Destroyed' Her

Latest News
Katherine Heigl Got Up Front About Her Desire to Get Married to Josh Kelley
  • Jan 13, 2023

Katherine Heigl Got Up Front About Her Desire to Get Married to Josh Kelley

Jenna Bush Hager Claims Grandma Barbara Body-Shamed Her as Teen
  • Jan 13, 2023

Jenna Bush Hager Claims Grandma Barbara Body-Shamed Her as Teen

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray
  • Jan 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo
  • Jan 13, 2023

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards
  • Jan 13, 2023

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death
  • Jan 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Most Read
Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder
Celebrity

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade