 

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards

20th Century Fox/Walt Disney Pictures/Netflix
'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' are up for the top movie prize, while 'The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'The White Lotus' and 'Abbott Elementary' are among nominees in TV field.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The nominations for the 34th Producers Guild of America Awards have been announced, revealing the contenders in all categories in both movie and TV fields. Among those vying for the top prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, are blockbusters "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick".

Those three movies are pitted against "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "The Fabelmans", "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", "TAR" and "The Whale (2022)".

Nominees in the animated movie category include "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio", "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On", "Minions: The Rise of Gru", "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and "Turning Red".

Meanwhile, in the drama TV series category, "Andor", "Better Call Saul", "Ozark", "Severance" and "The White Lotus" are up for the Norman Felton Award. Abbott Elementary", "Barry", "The Bear", "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building" make up the comedy series nominees, while "DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", "The Dropout", "Inventing Anna", "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Pam & Tommy" are among those nominated for limited or anthology series category.

The PGA Awards nominations are often considered projections of the Academy Awards nominations. Since the PGA's debut ceremony in 1990, all of the PGA's Best Theatrical Motion Picture winners have gone on to either win or be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The PGA Awards winners will be announced on February 25 at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Ahead of the show, the PGA has announced that it will also present Tom Cruise with its David O. Selznick prize, honoring those with an "extraordinary body of work" in motion pictures.

Full Nominations of the 34th Producers Guild of America Awards

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

  • "30 for 30" (ESPN)
  • "60 Minutes" (CBS)
  • "George Carlin's American Dream" (HBO)
  • "Lucy and Desi" (Amazon Prime Video)
  • "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" (CNN)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards
