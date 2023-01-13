 

Priscilla Presley Asks for Prayers After Lisa Marie in 'Coma' Due to 'Full Cardiac Arrest'

Priscilla Presley Asks for Prayers After Lisa Marie in 'Coma' Due to 'Full Cardiac Arrest'
Instagram
Celebrity

Elvis Presley's only daughter was rushed to hospital after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper following complains of having stomach pains.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly in a coma after she was said to have suffered a "full cardiac arrest." TMZ reported on Thursday, January 12, night that Elvis Presley's only daughter, due to turn 55 next month, was rushed to hospital after complaining she had stomach pains, and she is in a critical condition.

Her mom Priscilla Presley, 77, was seen arriving at the West Hills hospital, in Los Angeles, around an hour after reports of the singer-songwriter's emergency. Sources told TMZ Lisa had been found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, 58, with whom she has been living, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived at her home in Calabasas.

An insider also said epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, was administered at the scene of Lisa Marie's collapse so she could regain a pulse. A source stressed to TMZ Lisa Marie's condition was not the result of a suicide attempt.

In a statement on Facebook, Priscilla said, "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

  Editors' Pick

LA County Sheriff's Department told [u=https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11629129/Lisa-Marie-Presley-suffers-cardiac-arrest-rushed-hospital-given-CPR-home.htmlDailymail.com[u] on Thursday, "Deputies from Lost Hills Station responded to an assistance request call LA County Fire, near the 9500 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas regarding a female adult, approximately 55, for a medical emergency/female not breathing. The female adult was transported by LA County Fire Department to a local area hospital where they were released to the hospital's care."

Mom-of-three Lisa Marie, whose children include actress Riley Keough, has been grieving the 2020 suicide death of her son Benjamin Keough, who took his life aged 27. Lisa Marie said in an essay about his death, "Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son's death two years ago."

She continued, "I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regard to grief for anyone who is interested. If not to help yourself but maybe to help another who is grieving… this is quite long, potentially triggering and very hard to confront. But if we're going make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about. I'm sharing my thoughts in the hopes that somehow, we can change that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Former World Heavyweight Champ Gerrie Coetzee Passed Away After Losing Battle With Lung Cancer
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Details How Her Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide 'Destroyed' Her

Lisa Marie Presley Details How Her Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide 'Destroyed' Her

Lisa Marie Presley Honors Eternal Bond With Late Son Through Matching Foot Tattoo

Lisa Marie Presley Honors Eternal Bond With Late Son Through Matching Foot Tattoo

Latest News
Prince William Ignores Questions About Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Spare'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Prince William Ignores Questions About Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Spare'

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'

Former World Heavyweight Champ Gerrie Coetzee Passed Away After Losing Battle With Lung Cancer
  • Jan 13, 2023

Former World Heavyweight Champ Gerrie Coetzee Passed Away After Losing Battle With Lung Cancer

Evan Peters' Golden Globe Win Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim
  • Jan 13, 2023

Evan Peters' Golden Globe Win Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim

Harry Styles Slaps Unauthorized Online Sellers With Lawsuit Over Fake Merchandise
  • Jan 13, 2023

Harry Styles Slaps Unauthorized Online Sellers With Lawsuit Over Fake Merchandise

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
  • Jan 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Most Read
Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes
Celebrity

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade