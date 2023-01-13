Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Music

The former Disney Channel star appears to throw shade at her ex-husband as she sings 'I can love me better than you can' in her new single that she releases on his birthday.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus apparently wants the whole world to focus on her on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday. The pop star finally released her new single "Flowers" and its music video on Thursday, January 12.

The visual starts with the former Disney Channel star walking over a bridge while wearing a golden dress featuring a hood while wearing sunglasses as she sings about the end of a breakup. The following scene shows her putting her hair up as she realizes she can live well on her own.

"I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Yeah, some things you don't understand," the 30-year-old songstress sings on the lead track of her upcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation". "But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

A smiling Miley proceeds to walk into a backyard in a bikini before taking a dive in the pool and posing on the side of it in a black bikini. The video also sees the "Wrecking Ball" singer doing workouts, yoga and taking a hot shower. It later ends with her in a black suit freely dancing along to the song as she reminds herself she can be happy on her own.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, fans think that "Flowers" is about Liam. One of the obvious reasons is that Miley released the single on "The Hunger Games" actor's 33rd birthday. Fans also noticed that Miley appeared to be replicating a dance she did at an event she attended with her ex-spouse.

Lyrics like "I can love me better" might hint at the tension in their marriage, which was evident during an awkward red carpet moment at the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere in May 2019. While posing for photos together, Miley pretended to lick Liam, who appeared to respond uncomfortably and to ask for her to "behave for once," according to MTV. Miley appeared to be pissed off as she pushed Liam away and posed for solo photos.

