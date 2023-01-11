French Montana Joins Forces With Vory for 'Project Baby (Remix)' Visuals

Music

The visuals, which was released on Tuesday, January 10, shows French and Vory trading verses around men and women who are busy with their drinks and cigarettes.

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - French Montana has teamed up with Vory once again. After enlisting the latter for his "Project Baby (Remix), the Moroccan-American emcee invited his collaborator to appear in the track's official music video.

The clip shows French and Vory trading verses around men and women who were busy with their drinks and cigarettes. "I come from the gutter, I'm a project baby/ My heart way too damaged, don't think God can save me/ Bro get off them yerkies, he start goin' brazy/ Not tryna die sober, 'cause my life too crazy, yeah," the 25-year-old spits in the chorus.

"Project baby, livin' fast/ Blues, I ain't break in half/ Watchin' while they pitchin' 'til they leave so I can take the stash," French rhymes in his bars. "Strapped in a round of competition, we was runnin' laps/ Told shawty, I ain't Keith Sweat, I can't make it last."

The track appears on "Coke Boys 6", a collaborative mixtape by French Montana and DJ Drama. Dropped on January 6, the mixtape boasts guest appearances from Stove God Cooks, Cheeze, the late Chinx, Rob49, Ayoub, Kenzo B, Smooky Margielaa, ASAP Rocky, Max B, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, DThang, EST Gee, King Combs, Kodak Black, Pheelz, Big30 and Nav.

The mixtape's release arrived just one day before a shooting in Miami Gardens that left multiple people injured took place. It was initially reported that French was filming a music video there, but the rapper clarified that he was actually at the restaurant to celebrate the release of "Coke Boys 6".

"Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant," he said in the statement posted on Twitter. "We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."

You can share this post!