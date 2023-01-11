 

Logic to Release Independent Debut Album 'College Park' in February

When announcing his new independent album, the 32-year-old emcee admits that he 'was not really feeling [hip-hop] for a while,' but it's not about the music, just the 'bulls**t of the industry.'

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Logic is preparing something big for his fans. Taking to his social media page, the "Sucker for Pain" rapper announced that he will release his independent debut album called "College Park" in February.

The 32-year-old broke the news by sharing an animated trailer on Instagram. Alongside the clip, he could be heard saying, "I just want to thank y'all so much for coming out tonight. I'm so excited to see where the journey takes us."

On Tuesday, January 10, Logic shared a photo of himself in front of his desk. He captioned it, "My independent debut album College Park available everywhere February 24th #RattPack."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile in a YouTube video, Logic declared, "I love y'all and I'm making s**t from the heart. I'm loving hip-hop." He added, "I was not really feeling it for a while. I don't really mean the music, I just mean the bulls**t of the industry."

"But I realize now more than ever that none of that s**t matters," the rap star, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, continued. "I've missed you guys and I'm here and I just want to have fun and I'm so excited for College Park."

Logic previously signed to Def Jam, but he decided to leave the label after releasing seven studio albums. His final project, "Vinyl Days", arrived in June 2022.

Logic has previously gotten candid of working with the label. "I think for me I've had a relationship that's been very up and down, but it's been a lot of ups, it really has. I can't sit here and just go in on Def Jam, when it's not Def Jam, it's major labels in general," he told Apple Music.

