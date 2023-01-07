 

French Montana Breaks Silence on Shooting in Miami Gardens That Left 10 People Injured

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
In a statement released after the shooting on Thursday night, January 5, the 'Unforgettable' rapper says he was 'at the wrong place, at the wrong time' when the incident happened.

AceShowbiz - French Montana has broken his silence on a shooting in Miami Gardens that left multiple people injured. While he escaped the incident unscathed, he admitted that he was "at the wrong place, at the wrong time" when the incident happened.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 6, the 38-year-old clarified that he was actually at the restaurant to celebrate the release of "Coke Boys 6", a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black and BIG30, and not shooting a music video.

"Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant," he said in the statement posted on Twitter. "We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."

It's unclear though if any of his "CB6" collaborators was with French at the celebration. He also didn't address the reports which said that his bodyguard and New Orleans rapper Rob49 were among those injured in the incident, but TMZ says that those hit by gunfire are all expected to pull through.

Initial reports said that French and Rob49 were filming a music video outside The Licking restaurant on Thursday night in Miami Gardens when the shooting happened. WSVN reported that Miami Gardens Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 P.M.

An eyewitness said it all happened after a robbery took place. A man named Ced Mogul told WSVN that a fan of French, who came to watch the star, was allegedly robbed of their watch and wallet, and then somebody started shooting.

"It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, 'You know what? Let me just duck first.' And then people started asking me, you know, 'Can you help me?' When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot," he recalled.

No arrest has been made, but a source spills that investigators believe the gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle and got off a volley of rounds.

