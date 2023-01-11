 

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder
Instagram
Celebrity

Comedian Shawty Shawty claims he has spoken with the two rappers' cousins, who shared alleged details of the altercation at a Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was shot to death.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Quavo partly to be blamed for Takeoff murder? New details of the altercation that led to the fatal shooting of the youngest Migos member have emerged, revealing Quavo's alleged part in causing the argument at a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022.

In a new interview, comedian Shawty Shawty claimed he has spoken with the two rappers' cousins and received details regarding what led to the shooting. He said Quavo was upset because he suspected that the dice was not right and he decided to confront the host about it.

"Quavo dominates in a whole lot of things, basketball, all of this," Shawty said on the "Ugly Money" podcast. "So, they say they had been shooting basketball earlier, and then they got to the bowling alley, and they said there was a dice game. And they say that Quavo noticed that the dice were not right, and that's where the argument started."

  Editors' Pick

Insinuating that Quavo's brash approach to the situation was wrong, the comedian continued, "Quavo-Everybody know Quavo got a mouth. Everybody know Quavo talked junk. I don't think that was the atmosphere to talk s**t. You got to respect."

Shawty went on saying that Takeoff and Quavo shouldn't have been gambling at the first place. "When you make it to a certain point-God took you past that point so you don't fall backwards," he reasoned. He added that even he doesn't do shows in "certain hoods" because he doesn't want "the same hod that I got out of, snatch me back."

Takeoff was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Police believed he was an innocent bystander during the altercation that broke at the bowling alley. Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of fatally shooting the 28-year-old star, was arrested and charged with murder on December 1. On January 4, he was released on a $1 million bond.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Report: Mariah Carey Plans to File for Primary Custody of Her and Nick Cannon's Twins

French Montana Joins Forces With Vory for 'Project Baby (Remix)' Visuals
Related Posts
Quavo Bids Farewell to Takeoff in Heartbreaking New Song 'Without You'

Quavo Bids Farewell to Takeoff in Heartbreaking New Song 'Without You'

Quavo All Smiles as He Resurfaces at Diddy's NYE Party After Takeoff's Funeral

Quavo All Smiles as He Resurfaces at Diddy's NYE Party After Takeoff's Funeral

Quavo Calls Late Takeoff 'the Most Unbothered Person in the World' After Memorial Service

Quavo Calls Late Takeoff 'the Most Unbothered Person in the World' After Memorial Service

Quavo Reunites With Offset and Cardi B at Takeoff's Wake

Quavo Reunites With Offset and Cardi B at Takeoff's Wake

Latest News
Marvel Producer Confirms There Are 'More Stories to Be Told' With Harry Styles' Eros
  • Jan 12, 2023

Marvel Producer Confirms There Are 'More Stories to Be Told' With Harry Styles' Eros

Demi Lovato's Album Poster Banned in UK for Likely Causing 'Serious Offence to Christians'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Demi Lovato's Album Poster Banned in UK for Likely Causing 'Serious Offence to Christians'

Prince Harry Wants His Kids to Develop Strong Bond With His Family Despite Parents' Feud
  • Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry Wants His Kids to Develop Strong Bond With His Family Despite Parents' Feud

Eddie Murphy Insists He Loves Will Smith and Chris Rock After Dissing Them at Golden Globes 2023
  • Jan 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy Insists He Loves Will Smith and Chris Rock After Dissing Them at Golden Globes 2023

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder
  • Jan 11, 2023

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jennifer Coolidge's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Still Being Made on Eve of the Event
  • Jan 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Still Being Made on Eve of the Event

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital