 
French Montana Dubbed 'Embarrassing' for Bringing Andrew Tate Onstage
People were left baffled by French's decision to invite Andrew onstage during a performance at Beach, Please Festival in Romania, who was charged with rape and human trafficking in the country last year.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - French Montana disappointed fans with his recent show. Having brought Andrew Tate onstage during a performance at Beach, Please Festival in Romania, the "Unforgettable" hitmaker was dragged by many social users, with some calling him "embarrassing."

When welcoming the controversial internet personality, the 39-year-old told the crowd, "Make some f**kin' noise for my brother Andrew Tate!" He added, "We did a podcast. I'm the first rapper to do a podcast with my brother, one time. But Romania loves you, my brother!"

Andrew, for his part, got the crowd to chant, "Escape the Matrix" during his cameo. French documented the moment through an Instagram post, which he captioned, "First rapper to do a stream with top G and the first to bring Top G out on stage! ROMANIA WE LOVE YOU S/O Andrew Tate + Tristan Tate."

People were left baffled by French's decision to invite Andrew, who was charged with rape and human trafficking in the country last year. "French, why would you bring the Tate brothers on stage? Why would you affiliate? They are seriously shady guys. I am disappointed," one person lamented.

Another added, "That's so embarrassing lol." A third echoed, "Embarrassing. Unfollowing." Someone else, meanwhile, fumed, "DISGUSTING. SUCH A LOW MOVE bringing him on stage. The worst moment from that s**tty festival."

Criticism aside, French will embark on "Gotta See It to Believe It Tour" soon. He will kick things off on August 1 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, before making stops in other cities like Chicago, Toronto, Boston and Pittsburgh among others.

French, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, will wrap things up on August 25 at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. He will be joined by Fivio Foreign and Fabolous on some dates.

