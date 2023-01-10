See Bre Tiesi's Response to Being Confused With Nick Cannon's Other Baby Mama

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

During a Q and A with her followers on Instagram, someone asks Bre where she got the inspiration for the name Onyx Ice, which is actually the moniker of Nick's daughter with LaNisha Cole.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's elaborate family tree really could easily get people confused. Despite having been following news of the star's continuously expanding offspring, one person apparently found it hard to memorize which baby mama gave birth to which kid with the comedian/actor.

This was evident during Bre Tiesi's Q&A with her followers on Instagram. As she spared her time to respond to some people's questions about her and her son on Monday, January 9, she stumbled upon a surprising question from a fan who confused her with another of Nick's baby mamas.

"How did your [sic] chose the name Onyx Ice? It's absolutely gorgeous," the said user asked. Onyx is actually the name of Nick's daughter with LaNisha Cole, while Bre gave birth to Nick's eighth child, a son named Legendary Love Cannon.

But instead of being offended by the question, Bre sweetly responded to the fan, "Wrong baby momma [a smile with tears of joy emoji]." She went on gushing over the names of Nick's children, writing, "but yes onyx name is gorgeous and so are all the other kids names."

While Bre managed to deal with the situation with such grace, not all of Nick's baby mamas were apparently happy with his big family tree. LaNisha recently appeared to be bitter after "The Masked Singer" host posed for pictures with his other kids during the holiday season.

"Thank you for the messages. It's important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all," she wrote on her Instagram Story last month after she's apparently tagged in the photos. She continued, "It's not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love - and it's not fake IG photo op love - it's real day in and day out love."

Later in the same month, the 40-year-old expressed her wish to find herself a husband after Nick welcomed his 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott. She posted the audio and lyrics of "Ciara's Prayer" from Summer Walker's album, in which Ciara recites, "I pray the next man of my life will be my husband."

