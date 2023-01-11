 

Keke Palmer Gives Special Shout-Out to Nicki Minaj for Helping Her With Artsy Maternity Shoot

The 'Nope' actress, who recently hinted that she's having a baby girl with cryptic social media post, looks glowing and radiant in the stunning maternity shoot.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer has finally unleashed her maternity shoot. When posting the artsy snapshot on her social media platform, the "Nope" star gave a special shout-out to Nicki Minaj for helping her with the photo session.

On Monday, January 9, the "Akeelah and the Bee" actress shared the maternity shoot on her Instagram page. In it, she looked impeccable in a sheer yellow fabric that exposed her glowing pregnant belly.

In the caption, Keke, who's proud of the result, wrote, "its giving POETRY. it's giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it's giving MASTERPIECE." The 29-year-old star added, "behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe."

Keke then credited Nicki, who connected her to the photographer, David LaChapelle. "thank you so much @nickiminaj for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! thank you @diandretristan for helping with everything. from this photoshoot to the baby shower haha i love you so much friend!!!"

Elsewhere in the caption, Keke said that her unborn baby is "the greatest gift from above we could ever dream." She later admitted that she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson "can't wait to meet you little one!" before adding, "we are so glad to be your earth parents as God's hands are placed so gently over your life."

Keke announced her pregnancy during her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" last month. At the time, she told the audience, "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am!" before debuting her baby bump.

More recently, Keke, who recently enjoyed a babymoon with Darius, hinted that she's having a baby girl with a cryptic tweet that read, "It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren't the reason for that genetic outcome lmao. Also, baby girls are a blessing."

Keke's baby daddy Darius also offered fans a closer look at their unborn baby with an ultrasound photo. "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family [red heart and folded hands emoji]," so he captioned his Instagram post, which included a bunch of selfies and images from throughout the year, ending with the ultrasound of the baby.

