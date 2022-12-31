Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Price Is Right' model shares the lyrics of 'Ciara's Prayer' about a woman longing for a man who 'loves' and 'guides' her after the 'Masked Singer' host welcomed a daughter with Alyssa Scott.

AceShowbiz - LaNisha Cole wants more than what she's had in her past love relationship. Seemingly shading her baby daddy Nick Cannon, the model has expressed her wish to find herself a husband after the multi-talented star welcomed his 12th child.

On Friday, December 30, the 40-year-old, who shares a 3-month-old daughter with Nick, posted the audio and lyrics of "Ciara's Prayer" from Summer Walker's album. In it, Ciara recites her prayer, "I pray the next man of my life will be my husband." She continues on the song, "I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me. I pray that he hold me. I pray that I have everything I want and need in him."

"I pray he will love me the way that you love me," the lyrics continue to read. "Your love is unconditional. You are the way, the truth, and the life. In you there’s hope. Lord, thank you for reminding me who I am. I am a queen. I deserve to be treated like one. I'm a warrior. I will get up. I'm a child of God, I'm everything you say I am. I'm an overcomer, I'm built for this."

LaNisha simply captioned it with, "AMEN," adding a praying hands and a heart emoji.

LaNisha's post arrives just days after Nick and Alyssa Scott's daughter was born. Breaking the news on Thursday, the model posted on Instagram, "December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed," while remembering their late son Zen.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," she added. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Hours later, Alyssa shared a photo of her newborn daughter sleeping soundly as she was wrapped in a white onesie. In the accompaniment of the post, she gushed, "HI BABY !! 12/14/22," adding two pink heart emojis.

