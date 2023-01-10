James Charles Accused of Making Straight Man Uncomfortable Again After Leaked Flirty DMs

Instagram Celebrity

The beauty guru faces backlash after a man named David Staughton takes to TikTok to leak screenshots of their conversations, in which the YouTube star is seen flirting with him.

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - James Charles is exposed again. The beauty guru faced backlash after a man named David Staughton took to TikTok to leak screenshots of their conversations, in which the YouTube star was seen flirting with him.

Over the weekend, David revealed on the video-sharing app that James started following him on the platform and sent him a DM which read, "Age check please." They then moved to Instagram after David confirmed that he was over 18.

The YouTuber also offered David a "lucrative role" as his boyfriend. He later made a short list of requirements, including a knack for horror movies and escape rooms, cuddling, occasional FaceTime calls among others.

While he wouldn't pay David for the role, he mentioned that David would receive several perks if he took the offer. Among them were living for free in a $10,000,000 house in Los Angeles, fun trips and a "cute boyfriend."

David additionally shared a video of James trying to convince him to FaceTime him. David also wrote over the clip, "he sent me 2 illicit photos after I kept declining to send a selfie."

Other screenshots saw James, who allegedly knows that David is straight, being jealous over a girl that David follows on Instagram. The star also mentioned his body count and said, "I just lost my competition with her lol."

After David exposed him on TikTok, James sent a message to him on Instagram. "go f**k yourself david," so the DM read.

Fans, meanwhile, had mixed responses to the whole thing. Some of them were trolling and slamming James for looking so "desperate." One user tweeted, "If nothing else, the 'sales pitch' is sending meeee! DM-ing someone and offering up your $10M home to them immediately is just crazy behaviour."

Some others defended the makeup guru and blasted David for leading him on and entertaining him for clout. "james only fault in this specific situation is being corny and chasing after str8 men…. However, this guy is OBVIOUSLY leading james on to 'blast' him online… like this is homophobia plain and simple," one person opined.

"and this is why i don't often talk to people from online because you weirdos are so out for clout that you would set someone up to 'expose' them. this is a violation, not a leak. it should be illegal & i can't wait for the law to catch up to our current technology," another user echoed the sentiment.

Some others suggested that David should have just blocked James if he wasn't interested. "the deeper this thread goes it's so clear this man "David" kept the conversation going so he would have a story for social media. It's very easy to say no and block but to continue the flirtation only to run to tiktok to post the conversation? Yeah no," one comment read.

James, who was accused of similar behavior in the past, has yet to address the matter publicly.

You can share this post!