 

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Working on Music for 'Barbie' Movie

Last month, fans speculated that Dua Lipa is involved in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie after the film's official account hit the follow button on the 'Levitating' singer's Instagram page.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj reportedly will have a new collaboration soon. If a new report is to be believed, the musicians, who once collaborated together on hit songs like "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang", are currently working on the soundtrack for the "Barbie" movie.

On Monday, January 9, Pop Tingz via Twitter reported, "Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are rumored to be working on music for the upcoming 'BARBIE' movie." "Barbie" is directed by Greta Gerwig. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren and "Sex Education" star Emma Mackey have all been cast in the romantic comedy film.

Upon learning of the news, fans rushed to social media to express their excitement. "barbie girl- ariana grande, nicki minaj would eat," one person wrote. Someone else said, "they know the mothers." A third said, "MY MOTHERS LETSGOOO!!!"

Others, meanwhile, questioned whether the report is valid as Ariana is currently filming "Wicked", with one fan noting, "ariana is filming wicked rn, let's be for real…" A different Twitter user argued, "no there's Dua Lipa in it, they teased her several times."

Last month, eagle-eyed fans began to speculate what the "Levitating" singer's involvement in the "Barbie" movie might be, with the most popular theory being that she's contributing a song to the movie's soundtrack. However, neither Dua nor the film confirmed any collaboration and the Instagram account of the film quickly unfollowed the pop star amid the buzz.

Amid rumors of Dua's involvement, "Barbie" released a its first teaser that pays tribute to Stanley Kubrick's iconic 1968 outer space drama "2001: A Space Odyssey". "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been… dolls," says a narrator over sunrise scenes in the desert, as a group of girls play with their baby dolls in the dusty expanse.

The narrator continues, "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls… until," at which point it could be seen the first glimpse of the towering Barbie posing in white sunglasses and a striped one-piece bathing suit, tilting her shades down to give the girls a wink.

"Barbie" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 21.

