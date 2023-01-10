Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Marion Curtis Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum and his 'bodies, bodies, bodies' co-star are photographed snuggling to each other while waiting for food together in a Brooklyn restaurant.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders seemingly are no longer platonic friends. The "Saturday Night Live" alum and his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star were photographed snuggling to each other while waiting for food together.

Obtained by TMZ, one of the pictures saw Pete and Chase sitting side by side in a booth while waiting for takeout on Monday afternoon, January 9 at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn. They appeared to laugh at something they were watching on Pete's phone.

The twosome didn't seem to hold back from getting intimate as they got cozy in public. At one point, Chase wrapped her arm around the comedian's shoulders and pressed her cheek against his. Eyewitness at the restaurant added that the pair even exchanged a couple of sweet kisses.

It was said that when the food came, they left in the same car. During the outing, the apparent new couple opted for casual looks as they donned sweatshirts.

The outing marked the fourth time for Pete and Chase to be hanging out together over the last month. Prior to this, the two were spotted out together three times in one week. In addition to shopping together at a Whole Foods, they were snapped attending a Rangers game and enjoying a late-night rendezvous at the comedian's New York apartment.

Despite the numerous outings, a rep for Pete previously claimed in a statement that the two stars are only friends. The rep for "The King of Staten Island" star told TMZ, "Chase and Pete are great friends." The rep also noted that the pair hung out all the time and they are not an item.

Pete and Chase's intimate outing arrives shortly after Pete's former fling Emily Ratajkowski was spotted on a date with comic Eric Andre. The 31-year-old model, who was last month seen kissing artist Jack Greer and has recently been linked with Pete and DJ Orazio Rispo, had a night out with the 39-year-old funnyman in her home city of New York.

In some photos that circulated online, they were spotted together on Saturday, January 7. The two took a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other. The two were also seen sharing a meal at a Japanese restaurant before going to a bar.

