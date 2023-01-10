Victoria Beckham Celebrates Nicola Peltz's Birthday With Rare Smiling Pic

Instagram Celebrity

The former Spice Girls has made use of her Instagram account to post a happy picture featuring her and the 'Transformers' actress, who is also her daughter-in-law.

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) and Nicola Peltz seemingly try to put the feud rumors to rest. The former Spice Girls member took to her Instagram account to share a happy picture of her and her daughter-in-law.

The rare photo saw the fashion designer posing with the birthday girl while sitting at a kitchen counter. Victoria was seen covering her mouth while smiling at the camera. The "Bates Motel" actress was also seen smiling while covering her face.

"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham," Victoria wrote in the caption. "Hope you have a lovely day!!! X."

Nicola, who got married to Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham last year, caught wind of the sweet birthday tribute. "Thank you so much!" she wrote, adding three love emojis.

Fans were understandably surprised to see the sweet photo amid the alleged rift between Victoria and Nicola. "After all these royal fights it's a breath of fresh air to see [these] two trying to step above all their pride to a family reunion because their [sic] is no such conflicts that could be stronger that family bond," one fan said.

"Stop your judging people. It is cute photo and that's it," one other added. "VB doesn't have to end Kisses VB or We love you so much. This photo was taken during girls chat it looks. I like it."

Rumors that Nicola and Victoria are feuding emerged after it was said that the Posh Spice was mad because the bride chose to walk down the aisle in a Valentino Haute Couture gown rather than a Victoria Beckham dress. Of the beef speculations, Nicola said in an interview with Variety, "I was going to and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

The "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actress went on to say, "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

As for Brooklyn, the eldest son of Victoria and the soccer star, insisted that there were no issues between his wife and his mom. "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that," Brooklyn noted in Variety's "Power of Young Hollywood" issue. "They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

