 

French Montana's Bodyguard and Rob49 Reportedly Shot During Music Video Filming in Miami

French Montana's Bodyguard and Rob49 Reportedly Shot During Music Video Filming in Miami
Instagram
Celebrity

Ten people are shot after a robbery takes place during the filming of the 'Unforgettable' hitmaker and the New Orleans artist's music video outside The Licking restaurant.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - A gunfire broke out during the filming of French Montana and Rob49's music video in Miami. Multiple people were reportedly injured after the shooting that took place on Thursday night, January 5.

According to local news stations, the two rappers were filming music video outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens when the shooting happened. WSVN reports that Miami Gardens Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 P.M. on Thursday.

Ten people were shot, but the number has not been confirmed by authorities, who are still investigating the matter. At least four victims were reportedly airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but no fatalities are reported as of press time.

Police have not released identities of the victims, but words on the social media are Rob49 and French's bodyguard were among those shot. Rob49's condition is currently unknown, while the bodyguard is reportedly fighting for his life. One of Rob49's friends was reportedly also shot in the incident.

An eyewitness said it all happened after a robbery took place. A man named Ced Mogul told WSVN that someone, who came to watch the music video filming, was allegedly robbed of their watch and wallet, and then somebody started shooting.

  Editors' Pick

"It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, 'You know what? Let me just duck first.' And then people started asking me, you know, 'Can you help me?' When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot," he recalled.

French Montana, who was still wearing a red T-shirt during the music video shooting, has not spoken up on the incident, but there's no indication that he was harmed.

Following the reports, Supa Cent sent her prayer to Rob49, "Shake Back @rob49up! Prayers up for everyone that was hurt." Model Deelishis also weighed in on it, writing, "I thought We all agreed to leave that energy in 2022! Please don't start with the bad vibes and devilish energy!!! People are sick and tired of this evil unruly behavior! If you are experiencing anger issues take a nap not a life!!! We are SICK OF BAD NEWS AND VIOLENCE!!!!!!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jackee Harry Talks About Career Karma After Being Mean to Kenya Barris

Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis 'Doing Better' But Still in ICU After Saving Kids From Drowning
Related Posts
French Montana Launches Addiction Help Service Following Pal Mac Miller's Death

French Montana Launches Addiction Help Service Following Pal Mac Miller's Death

French Montana Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea in 'Higher' Music Video

French Montana Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea in 'Higher' Music Video

French Montana and EST Gee Rap on Top of a NY Deli in 'Keep It Real' Music Video

French Montana and EST Gee Rap on Top of a NY Deli in 'Keep It Real' Music Video

French Montana Claims Labels Profit Off Rappers' Deaths With Life Insurance Policies

French Montana Claims Labels Profit Off Rappers' Deaths With Life Insurance Policies

Latest News
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis 'Doing Better' But Still in ICU After Saving Kids From Drowning
  • Jan 06, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis 'Doing Better' But Still in ICU After Saving Kids From Drowning

French Montana's Bodyguard and Rob49 Reportedly Shot During Music Video Filming in Miami
  • Jan 06, 2023

French Montana's Bodyguard and Rob49 Reportedly Shot During Music Video Filming in Miami

Jackee Harry Talks About Career Karma After Being Mean to Kenya Barris
  • Jan 06, 2023

Jackee Harry Talks About Career Karma After Being Mean to Kenya Barris

Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal
  • Jan 06, 2023

Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal

Bobby Shmurda Suspected of Dissing Gunna as He Raps About Snitches on New Song
  • Jan 06, 2023

Bobby Shmurda Suspected of Dissing Gunna as He Raps About Snitches on New Song

Fans Convinced Miley Cyrus Pays Homage to Madonna With New Album's Cover Art
  • Jan 06, 2023

Fans Convinced Miley Cyrus Pays Homage to Madonna With New Album's Cover Art

Most Read
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben
Celebrity

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Todd Chrisley Denies Claims He's Gay and Had Affair With Former Business Partner

Todd Chrisley Denies Claims He's Gay and Had Affair With Former Business Partner

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation