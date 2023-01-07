 

SZA Debunks Claims She's Feuding With Taylor Swift Over No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Sara De Boer
Music

The 'Kill Bill' singer is accused by some Swifties of beefing with the 'All Too Well' hitmaker as they both have the potential to nab the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA has nothing but love for Taylor Swift. The "Kill Bill" singer has shut down rumors that she is feuding with the "All Too Well" hitmaker as the artists both have the potential to take the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200.

At first, SZA thanked fans for supporting her new record, emphasizing that there was only "1 minute left in the tracking" period for this week's charts. "thank you for STREAMING SOS And copping [digital versions]," wrote the 33-year-old performer. "Thank you CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE [...] LOVE TO EVERYONE."

Shortly after, some Swifties criticized SZA with allegations that she was looking to outperform "Midnights". One Taylor fan replied to SZA's tweet, "and if taylor tweeted something like this, y'all losers will call her chart obsessed."

SZA then quickly cleared up the air. "Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that," wrote the "Nobody Gets Me" singer. "I don't have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao."

"I genuinely loved her album and the writing!" SZA further stressed that she loves Taylor's music. She then ended her post as writing, "Everyone's jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn [white heart emoji]."

In an interview with the "Rolling Stone Music Now" podcast last month, SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, opened up about how she felt watching "SOS" top the musical charts and make her Spotify's No. 1 artist globally. "I never thought in a million years that people would like it," the "Good Days" singer told the outlet at the time. "My dad's visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn't lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we're just hanging out, 'cause it didn't go badly!"

Prior to "SOS" hitting No. 1 on various charts, SZA admitted that she "never in a million years" thought people would love her sophomore album. The singer/songwriter admitted that she told her record label to consider moving the release date to January as she feared it would be hated.

Last month, SZA unveiled that she plans to "disappear" for "as long as I can." In an interview with Consequence following the release of "SOS, which made her earn her first No. 1 album on Billboard 200, she said, "I'm gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can. We kinda knocked it out. I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer."

