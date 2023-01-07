Britney Spears Claps Back at Sister Jamie Lynn's Claims It's 'Hard' to Be Her Sister

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Lucky' songstress reminds her estranged sister how she enjoyed the perks of Britney's success after the 'Zoey 101' alum complained that she 'struggles with her self self-esteem' because of her sister's success.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has questioned Jamie Lynn Spears after she suggested it was "hard" to be her sister. The 41-year-old pop star, who was locked in a conservatorship that gave her family control of her fortune and allowed them to dictate her professional commitments from 2008 until 2021, took to social media on Friday, January 6, after her Jamie Lynn complained she "struggles with her self self-esteem" because of her sister's success and Britney reminded her how much she had treated her over the years when she was not allowed to indulge.

She wrote on Instagram, "Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm.... really ??? Well this was my spa plan at Vegas as my childhood friends had their heads held high with a seat for toes and nails and a bottle of champagne for each one of them while I STOOD AT THE DOOR not allowed to go in.... but bet ur bottom dollar they be gotten their entertainment from me that night !!!!! I've learned from the BEST... do we dare set aside our SELF CARE AND ACKNOWLEDGE a childhood friend ???? WHY no !!!!"

The "...Baby One More Time" legend has become estranged from her family since the termination of the conservatorship and added that she would rather "trash" her former friends and reminded Jamie Lynn, who is best known for appearing on children's television in the mid 2000s, through the post that she could not even own her own name for over a decade as she admitted her mind was "blown" by her sister's accusations.

She added, "WHY no !!!! We teach her the MEANING OF MEAN and then throw her away in the end with no self rights !!!! You want me to share it on Telly ??? I'd rather spit in their faces and trash them on Instagram cause that's all my family has ever been to me !!!! Pssss here are pics of what nerve damage can do... which I have right side of my body and goes numb every night !!! Not a victim story or crying about it because I was never a big deal... I sat in a chair for 10 hours a day and no rights for 4 months !!! They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name ... subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee ... so cool and smooth it must have been nice owning my name for 15 years... it honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister ... I'm sorry you feel that way but don't ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!"

Earlier this week, the former "Zoey 101" star, 31, claimed that while she was very "proud" of Britney for her achievements, she has "never had anything" for herself. She said, "Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young. I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don't know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself. I struggle with self-esteem all the time."

