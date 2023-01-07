 

Damar Hamlin Sends Sweet Message to His Teammates as He's Able to Talk After Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin Sends Sweet Message to His Teammates as He's Able to Talk After Cardiac Arrest
The Buffalo Bills safety, who collapsed shortly after he collided with Bengals' Tee Higgins, reportedly woke up on Wednesday and asked in writing if his team had won the game.

AceShowbiz - The Buffalo Bills have given another positive update on Damar Hamlin's medical condition. According to the team, the athlete is now breathing on his own and able to talk. He even sent a sweet message to his teammates.

In a statement shared on Friday, January 6, the Bills wrote, "Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches." They added, "What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.' "

Damar woke up on Wednesday night. Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center stated, "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact."

As for Damar, he reportedly asked in writing if the Bills had won the game. The medics told him, "The answer is yes, Demar, you won. You've won the game of life." And they said the fact he asked the question showed, "It's not only the that lights are on - he's home."

Damar collapsed shortly after he collided with Bengals' Tee Higgins and the wide receiver said he is "in a good place right now" after hearing his opponent is doing better. He said, "It's been hard, just because I had something to do with the play and whatnot."

"But everybody has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and notice everything is OK. He's doing good," he added. The game was suspended following the incident and the NFL has now confirmed it "will not be resumed."

