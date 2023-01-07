Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless While Making Modeling Return Since Tom Brady Divorce

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

In a video shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old supermodel can be seen cradling purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection which feature colorful dots as she goes topless.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has returned to the modeling industry following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel made her sexy comeback by posing topless for a Louis Vuitton campaign.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, January 6, the 42-year-old beauty could be seen cradling purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection which featured colorful dots. In the clip soundtracked by The Rolling Stones' "She's Like a Rainbow", the Brazilian native wore nothing but jeans.

A few weeks prior, Gisele graced the red carpet for the first as a single woman. She rocked a sleek gold dress with a cutout midriff when attending the 60th-anniversary celebration of the jewelry brand Vivara in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Gisele has been focusing on her kids and career following her split from Tom. The athlete, in the meantime, has been busy playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom and Gisele announced their separation after the quarterback retired, then unretired, from the NFL earlier this year. It reportedly upset her expectations for a definitive end to his highly successful career.

Tom and Gisele, who were married for 13 years, finalized their divorce in October. Despite going their separate ways, they agreed to have joint custody of their kids. According to reports, the agreement will allow their children to have "full access" to both parents.

Gisele even purchased a house across the water from her ex's home. "You could literally swim from Gisele's place to Tom's - not that they would - but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," a source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

