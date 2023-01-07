 

Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless While Making Modeling Return Since Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless While Making Modeling Return Since Tom Brady Divorce
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

In a video shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old supermodel can be seen cradling purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection which feature colorful dots as she goes topless.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has returned to the modeling industry following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel made her sexy comeback by posing topless for a Louis Vuitton campaign.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, January 6, the 42-year-old beauty could be seen cradling purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection which featured colorful dots. In the clip soundtracked by The Rolling Stones' "She's Like a Rainbow", the Brazilian native wore nothing but jeans.

A few weeks prior, Gisele graced the red carpet for the first as a single woman. She rocked a sleek gold dress with a cutout midriff when attending the 60th-anniversary celebration of the jewelry brand Vivara in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

  Editors' Pick

Gisele has been focusing on her kids and career following her split from Tom. The athlete, in the meantime, has been busy playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom and Gisele announced their separation after the quarterback retired, then unretired, from the NFL earlier this year. It reportedly upset her expectations for a definitive end to his highly successful career.

Tom and Gisele, who were married for 13 years, finalized their divorce in October. Despite going their separate ways, they agreed to have joint custody of their kids. According to reports, the agreement will allow their children to have "full access" to both parents.

Gisele even purchased a house across the water from her ex's home. "You could literally swim from Gisele's place to Tom's - not that they would - but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," a source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death
Related Posts
Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Turns Heads in Goddess Look on First Red Carpet Since Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Turns Heads in Goddess Look on First Red Carpet Since Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Flies to Brazil With Kids Ahead of First Christmas After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Flies to Brazil With Kids Ahead of First Christmas After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen All Smiles During Fun Day With Kids at Waterpark After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen All Smiles During Fun Day With Kids at Waterpark After Tom Brady Divorce

Latest News
Prince Harry Labelled 'Naive' for Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Labelled 'Naive' for Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan

Dolly Parton Forms Supergroup With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More
  • Jan 07, 2023

Dolly Parton Forms Supergroup With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More

Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless While Making Modeling Return Since Tom Brady Divorce
  • Jan 07, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless While Making Modeling Return Since Tom Brady Divorce

Lily James Shoves Her Face in Bucket of Ice to Tighten Her Skin Before Red Carpet Appearance
  • Jan 07, 2023

Lily James Shoves Her Face in Bucket of Ice to Tighten Her Skin Before Red Carpet Appearance

Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death From Media, Confirms Meghan Was Banned From Balmoral
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death From Media, Confirms Meghan Was Banned From Balmoral

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death
  • Jan 07, 2023

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce