 

Jessie J Reveals She's Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage With Emotional Video

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

When announcing the exciting news on her social media account, the pop star shows off her growing baby bump, a positive pregnancy test and a follow-up scan.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessie J is expecting a baby. The 34-year-old pop star took to social media on Friday, January 6 took to reveal that she is expecting a baby and is “happy” but "terrified" to share the news.

Alongside a video showcasing the positive pregnancy test and a follow-up scan set to her song "Sunflower", she wrote on Instagram, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

The "Price Tag" songstress was inundated with comments from fellow famous faces on her post, with pop star Pixie Lott writing, "Omg jesssssie supermama of the century", while former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland wrote, "AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!" and Paloma Faith said, "Best news ever."

Celebs' comments

Some Jessie J's friends sent congratulatory messages.

The happy news for the "Domino" hitmaker, who has not yet made confirmed her relationship status publicly but was thought to be dating basketball star Chanan Colman in 2022, comes just over a year after she revealed online that she had lost a baby in 2021 shortly before a gig in Los Angeles, choosing to share the news because she felt so alone.

She said, "I posted it because I didn't have anyone to break on ... I didn't have anyone to fall apart on, and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted. I was by myself, I had no one advising me, my mum and my sister weren't there to go, 'No, don’t share this with the world, make it real for you first.' The hardest part for me wasn't doing the show, the show was actually kind of a weird trippy dream, and I was actually grateful that I wasn't by myself, and loads of people that I loved turned up."

