 

Damar Hamlin Has Started to 'Awaken', Asked If His Team Won the Game

Celebrity

The Buffalo Bills athlete has begun to regain consciousness in hospital and has asked if his team won the game against the Cincinnati Bengals when he woke up on January 4.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damar Hamlin is starting to "awaken" after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this week. The 24-year-old NFL player fainted on the pitch during his team Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, 2023 but his medical team have revealed there has been a "substantial improvement" in the sportsman's condition and he was even able to ask doctors who won the match.

It appears Damar's "neurological condition and function is intact," Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center also said. Dr. Pritts stated, "We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours."

"We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact."

Damar is unable to speak because he is still on a ventilator but the doctors revealed he asked in writing if the Bills had won the game when he woke up on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 night. The medics told him, "The answer is yes, Demar, you won. You've won the game of life." And they said the fact he asked the question showed, "It's not only the that lights are on - he's home."

Damar collapsed shortly after he collided with Bengals' Tee Higgins and the wide receiver said he is "in a good place right now" after hearing his opponent is doing better. He said, "It's been hard, just because I had something to do with the play and whatnot."

"But everybody has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and notice everything is OK. He's doing good. The game was suspended following the player's collapse and the NFL have now confirmed it "will not be resumed."

The NFL will now hold a Special League Meeting in a bid to reduce any "potential competitive inequities" that could happen as a result of cancelling the game.

