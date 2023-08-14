 

Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest: It's 'Super Fun'

Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest: It's 'Super Fun'
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The Buffalo Bills star sparked concerns when he collapsed after making a tackle during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damar Hamlin makes a strong NFL return. The Buffalo Bills star joined his team for the first preseason game on Saturday, August 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, marking his first competitive NFL game since suffering cardiac arrest on the field back in January.

The Bills fans warmly welcomed the 25-year-old football star as the game took place at Highmark Stadium. He entered the game at 11:38 of the first quarter on kickoff coverage following a Bills touchdown. He made three tackles, including a key stop on a fourth down during the game which ended with Bill's 23-19 victory against Colts in his team's home game.

Following the game, Hamlin showed excitement for returning to play after the health scare. "It was fun, it was super fun, it was a great experience, just another milestone and a step up to just getting back to myself as far as the football space," Hamlin said, per NFL.com. "Just chopping this tree down as much as I can, one step at a time."

  Editors' Pick

"I made the choice that I wanted to play," the athlete continued. "It wasn't anybody else's choice but mine, so making that choice, I know what comes with it."

He added, "So when you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and shoulder pads on, I'm going to go with no hesitation. Because you can't play this game like that, you'll put yourself at more risk if you hesitate."

It was revealed in April that Hamlin was cleared to return to playing football after being evaluated by three separate specialists over the offseason. "My heart is still in the game," Hamlin revealed at a news conference at the time. "I love the game. It is something I want to prove to myself, not nobody else."

Hamlin sparked concerns when he collapsed after making a tackle, taking a shot to the head and chest area during the first quarter of the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. Doctors and trainers performed CPR on Hamlin when he lost his pulse as he needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation. The star was on a ventilator for days and left a Cincinnati hospital after a week.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post
Related Posts
Damar Hamlin Returns to Training After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin Returns to Training After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin Cleared to Play Again More Than Three Months After Collapsing on Field

Damar Hamlin Cleared to Play Again More Than Three Months After Collapsing on Field

Damar Hamlin Gets Remorseful After Facing Backlash Over His 'Blasphemous' Jacket at Super Bowl

Damar Hamlin Gets Remorseful After Facing Backlash Over His 'Blasphemous' Jacket at Super Bowl

Watch Damar Hamlin's Speak in First Public Video Since Cardiac Arrest

Watch Damar Hamlin's Speak in First Public Video Since Cardiac Arrest

Latest News
Nicki Minaj Shows Adoration for Billie Eilish in New TikTok Live
  • Aug 14, 2023

Nicki Minaj Shows Adoration for Billie Eilish in New TikTok Live

Shakira and Drake Spotted Leaving Same California Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Shakira and Drake Spotted Leaving Same California Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'

Elon Musk Dubs Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' for Saying He Wants to 'Move On' From Their Cage Fight
  • Aug 14, 2023

Elon Musk Dubs Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' for Saying He Wants to 'Move On' From Their Cage Fight

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post
  • Aug 14, 2023

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest: It's 'Super Fun'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest: It's 'Super Fun'

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show
  • Aug 14, 2023

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Most Read
Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death