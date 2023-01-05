Kelly Osbourne Subtly Shades Mom Sharon for Publicly Revealing Her Son's Name

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

In a new cryptic social media post, the 38-year-old daughter of Black Sabbath rocker stresses that she is 'not ready' to share her newborn boy with the world.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne seemingly has something to say to her mother Sharon Osbourne. Kelly appeared to throw shade at her mom after the latter publicly revealed the former's newborn son's name, claiming she's "not ready" to share her newborn baby with the world.

The 38-year-old star, who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker and his wife Sharon Osbourne, welcomed her first child towards the end of last year with Slipknot star Sid Wilson but took to social media on Wednesday, January 4, to explain why she has not shared any photos or even his name herself just yet. She wrote on Instagram, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information about my baby!"

Kelly Osbourne appeared to shade her mom Sharon Osbourne for talking about her son.

Her comments come just a day after former "The X Factor" judge Sharon revealed the newborn's name to the world and explained that both mother and baby are "doing great." Asked about becoming a grandparent again, she said, "She has [had the baby], yeah. Sydney. They're doing so so great. She won't let a picture go out of him and I am so proud of her."

During the pregnancy, Ozzy Osbourne had struggled to keep the news that he was set to welcome a grandson a secret. Kelly said, "I mean, he's told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to."

Her dad, who, with the former "X Factor" judge, is already a grandparent to son Jack Osbourne's daughters Andy, seven, Pearl, 10, Minnie, four, and newborn Maple, born in July, had been doing a "little song and dance" about his then-upcoming grandchild and had been making lots of plans for his arrival.

She said, "I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first...out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Ozzy is also grandfather to Isabelle, Kitty and Harry Hobbs, his and first wife Thelma Riley's daughter Jessica's children, and Elijah and Maia Osbourne, their son Louis' two kids.

