 

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

Some business owners accuse the 'F.N.F. (Let's Go)' femcee and members of her team of scamming their brands, though the star insists she doesn't have anything to do with the shady business deals.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - GloRilla has denied the scam accusations that are leveled at her. The "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" femcee issued a statement addressing the allegations after some business owners called out the Memphis native and members of her team for allegedly scamming their brands.

Denying that she has anything to do with the shady business deals, Glo wrote, "I was made aware that an individual has been impersonating members of my team and deceiving people for money as part of a scam." She added, "I'm looking into the issue, but I'd like to encourage all my fans and supporters to be very careful with how they communicate with online strangers."

"It's important to do research and take the appropriate steps to prevent yourselves from being victimized by cybercriminals posing as celebrity teams," the "Tomorrow 2" raptress concluded.

The statement arrived after Kimberley Renfroe, the owner of a small hair and body care business, claimed that she paid $1,000 to a man claiming to be GloRilla's manager for an endorsement deal. According to Kimberley, the rapper was supposed to promote some of her brand's products on her Instagram page once Kimberley paid. However, the man allegedly ghosted Kimberley after asking for more money.

Also coming forward with similar experience was a choreographer, who is also from Memphis. The dancer said that Glo and her team reached out to her for a five-hour dance lesson for $1,500. The choreographer claimed that even after she gave the hip-hop star a lesson, she never received her money.

In response to the allegations, Internet users had mixed reactions. One joked that the people who work for Glo are forced to "find a side hustle cause she pays so low." The person referred to the controversy surrounding Glo after she was trying to hire a personal assistant with $550 per week salary.

Echoing the sentiment, one user said, "This what happen when u pay ur assistant minimum wage." Another comment read, "She's paying her assistant $500 a week what do u expect from this little girl she been on scheming since FNF."

Some others noted that the alleged scam has been going on for a while. "A few girls were talking about this before she was famous too," one user claimed. Someone else added, "The girls BEEN talking about this lol it's finally in bigger hands now."

