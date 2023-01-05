 

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues
Before the fallen Migos member was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley, there were rumors that Offset and Cardi were on the verge of divorce following rumors he cheated on her with Saweetie.

AceShowbiz - Sometimes, death can bring people closer and that seemingly happened to Cardi B and Offset. If a new report is to be believed, their marriage is now "stronger than ever" after Takeoff's tragic passing.

Media Take Out reported on Wednesday, January 4 that the couple apparently found the death of Offset's cousin helping ease their marital issues. "Cardi and Offset have never been closer. They realize how short life is, and they're enjoying every moment of it," a source close to the pair told the outlet.

"They're soulmates," the so-called inside source further said. The informant added, "They love each other more than ever, and they're going to allow their love to come through in their [future] music projects."

Before Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley in November, there were rumors that Offset and Cardi were on the verge of another separation. Cardi filed for divorce against Offset once before, only to reconcile less than a year later.

Back in October, a source claimed that Cardi wasn't "doing well" and was "in a bad place" after Offset was rumored to be cheating on her with Saweetie. The source claimed, "I don't know whether Cardi believes him or not. She's humiliated. I think Cardi's ready to end her marriage. It's too much."

The cheating rumors first surfaced in August after Nicki Minaj's stylist Khalil dropped some shocking but baseless accusations about Cardi and Offset through Twitter. Khalil claimed that Offset cheated on Cardi with Saweetie and that Cardi also promised to pay off the two bartenders she allegedly attacked at a strip club for sleeping with Offset.

A few days after the rumors emerged on social media, Cardi spoke out. "Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain't no P***y and was a hustler …rather d**k slinging then taking P***y from b***hes ….you bringing my nikka up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW," she replied to Khalil's tweet.

In a following post, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress continued debunking the baseless claims, "No baby you lying ! You makin crazy lies starting s**t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS,no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!"

