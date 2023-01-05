Mila Kunis Has the Best Reaction After Being Mistaken for Megan Fox

Cover Images/Instagram/Vince Flores Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Perhaps some individuals find it hard to distinguish between Mila Kunis and Megan Fox. The "Luckiest Girl Alive" star has the best reaction after a fan confused her for the "Transformers" actress.

In a now-viral clip from last September, the "Friends with Benefits" actress could be seen signing autographs after exiting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in New York City, when a fan asked her to sign a poster of the "Jennifer's Body" actress.

Mila, who refused to sign the poster of Megan, told the excited fan, "I love her! That's Megan Fox." The wife of Ashton Kutcher went on gushing over her fellow actress, "She's fantastic, and the fact that you thought I was her…but I love that you thought that I was her."

Elsewhere in the clip, Mila, who was wearing a face mask outside the studio, was seen speaking to fans. She even posed for a selfie before exiting Jimmy's NYC studios, where he held a week of shows in the fall. While the "That '70s Show" star signed just about every poster and picture fans put in front of her, she did pass on putting her autograph on a shot of her in a swimsuit. "I'm gonna pass on that one, my friend," she casually told the fan.

This wasn't the first celeb mix-up Mila has been involved in. In September 2021, Sarah Hyland was mistaken for Mila on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Sarah later recounted the incident during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

"It still happens," the "Modern Family" actress admitted told host Kelly Clarkson. "I mean, I met her 10 years ago. I was very excited to meet her. I was such a massive fan, and everyone always told me that I looked like her, but the first time I met her, she's like, 'I get confused as you all the time, and I love it, I take it as a compliment because you're younger than I am. So, sometimes I go along with it.' "

Sarah continued, "And I was like, 'Well, next time that I get mistaken for you, can I pretend to be you?' And she gave me permission, but then a month later it was the Golden Globes when she was nominated for 'Black Swan'."

Though Sarah was ready to put her Mila impression to the test, she resisted the urge and kept it moving on the red carpet and took the flub in stride. "And they were just like, screaming at me. They just thought I was her, and I was like, 'Oh, these people want to talk. Oh, you think I'm Mila, never mind.' "

