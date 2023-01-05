Ellie Goulding Debunks Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

The cheating speculations first emerged after the 'Shape of You' hitmaker released 'Don't', a song which tells about being cheated on by a fellow singer, back in 2014.

AceShowbiz - After years, Ellie Goulding is setting the record straight. The "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker makes use of her TikTok account to address the longstanding rumors that she cheated on ex Ed Sheeran with fellow singer Niall Horan.

The British pop star posted on the platform a video of her dancing to Harry Styles' song "As It Was". Upon watching the clip, one user decided to mention the rumors in a comment that read, "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr."

Ellie didn't waste time to respond. Replying to the fan, she wrote back, "False!!!! But also slay."

Ellie and Nial sparked romance rumors back in August 2013. At the time, The Mirror claimed that the "Still Falling for You" singer and the former One Direction member were spotted packing on PDA at the V Festival in England. A week later, the "Burn" singer and Ed were seen on camera holding hands while sitting in the audience at the MTV VMAs.

"I love that holding hands with my friends means we're an item. In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #whatthef**k," Ellie wrote on Twitter at the time. However, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer appeared to hint that things were not platonic between them as he told a Seattle radio station in the following month, "I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends. It was going on. And now it's not."

Later in 2014, Ed released "Don't" which is a song about being cheated on by a fellow singer. That prompted fans to speculate that the "Perfect" crooner was referring to his love story involving Ellie and Niall.

A year later, Ed revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he "never actually confirmed" the rumors even though a British newspaper claimed that the song was about them. "We got in touch, and they took the story down," Ed explained. "But obviously the damage had already been done by that point because other newspaper picked up on it."

Ellie and Ed have now moved on with their respective spouses. Ellie is now married to Caspar Jopling. Meanwhile, Ed confirmed in July 2019 that he's married to Cherry Seaborn, with whom he shares two kids together.

