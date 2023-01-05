 

Ellie Goulding Debunks Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding Debunks Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan
Cover Images/John Rainford
Celebrity

The cheating speculations first emerged after the 'Shape of You' hitmaker released 'Don't', a song which tells about being cheated on by a fellow singer, back in 2014.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - After years, Ellie Goulding is setting the record straight. The "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker makes use of her TikTok account to address the longstanding rumors that she cheated on ex Ed Sheeran with fellow singer Niall Horan.

The British pop star posted on the platform a video of her dancing to Harry Styles' song "As It Was". Upon watching the clip, one user decided to mention the rumors in a comment that read, "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr."

Ellie didn't waste time to respond. Replying to the fan, she wrote back, "False!!!! But also slay."

Ellie and Nial sparked romance rumors back in August 2013. At the time, The Mirror claimed that the "Still Falling for You" singer and the former One Direction member were spotted packing on PDA at the V Festival in England. A week later, the "Burn" singer and Ed were seen on camera holding hands while sitting in the audience at the MTV VMAs.

  Editors' Pick

"I love that holding hands with my friends means we're an item. In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #whatthef**k," Ellie wrote on Twitter at the time. However, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer appeared to hint that things were not platonic between them as he told a Seattle radio station in the following month, "I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends. It was going on. And now it's not."

Later in 2014, Ed released "Don't" which is a song about being cheated on by a fellow singer. That prompted fans to speculate that the "Perfect" crooner was referring to his love story involving Ellie and Niall.

A year later, Ed revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he "never actually confirmed" the rumors even though a British newspaper claimed that the song was about them. "We got in touch, and they took the story down," Ed explained. "But obviously the damage had already been done by that point because other newspaper picked up on it."

Ellie and Ed have now moved on with their respective spouses. Ellie is now married to Caspar Jopling. Meanwhile, Ed confirmed in July 2019 that he's married to Cherry Seaborn, with whom he shares two kids together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'

Mila Kunis Has the Best Reaction After Being Mistaken for Megan Fox
Related Posts
Ellie Goulding Credits Music and Exercise With Easing Her Severe Anxiety

Ellie Goulding Credits Music and Exercise With Easing Her Severe Anxiety

Ellie Goulding Keeps Her Account on Dating App Raya Open Despite Being Married

Ellie Goulding Keeps Her Account on Dating App Raya Open Despite Being Married

Ellie Goulding to Receive BMI President's Award

Ellie Goulding to Receive BMI President's Award

Ellie Goulding Reveals She's Metalhead, Names Her Favorite Bands

Ellie Goulding Reveals She's Metalhead, Names Her Favorite Bands

Latest News
Quavo Bids Farewell to Takeoff in Heartbreaking New Song 'Without You'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Quavo Bids Farewell to Takeoff in Heartbreaking New Song 'Without You'

Mila Kunis Has the Best Reaction After Being Mistaken for Megan Fox
  • Jan 05, 2023

Mila Kunis Has the Best Reaction After Being Mistaken for Megan Fox

Ellie Goulding Debunks Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan
  • Jan 05, 2023

Ellie Goulding Debunks Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
  • Jan 05, 2023

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors
  • Jan 05, 2023

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors

Most Read
Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation
Celebrity

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray