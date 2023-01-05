 

Quavo Bids Farewell to Takeoff in Heartbreaking New Song 'Without You'

Reminiscing his time together with his late nephew and Migos bandmate which he dubs 'better' days, the 'Strub tha Ground' rhymer releases the tribute song along with a somber music video.

AceShowbiz - Quavo continues to pay tribute to Takeoff, two months after his tragic death in a shooting. On Wednesday, January 4, he returned with new music to honor his late nephew and Migos bandmate.

Titled "Without You", the song arrived with a somber black-and-white music video which sees Quavo sitting in what seems to be a recording studio while smoking a blunt. He looks down and rocks gently in a chair.

On the song, the 31-year-old pours his feelings as he raps, "Tears rolling down my eyes/ Can't tell you how many times I cried/ Days ain't the same without you/ I don't know if I'm the same without you." He then recalls the memories they made together over the year, including their "nawfside times" which he says were "hard," but still "better" than now.

On the chorus, Quavo continues, "I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you can take a ride with me/ I miss how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity/ But I know it don't work that way/ Ima see you again some day."

The song fades with Quavo singing, "Taaaaake… I'm sorry/ Christmas ai't the same/ It's hard to see Mma Love without you/ See you in heaven, Ima be with my dog."

Quavo was with Takeoff during the shooting which took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas on November 1. Following a funeral for the late rapper, Quavo posted a lengthy tribute to Instagram. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together. Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers," he wrote.

He continued, "Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn't bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn't changing his mind."

"This whole time I've been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated that word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too," he said, before concluding. "But I knew you weren't my brother cuz you are my sister's son, so I couldn't say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel (sic)."

