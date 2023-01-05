Gucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Arrested, Slapped With First-Degree Murder Charge

Celebrity

AceShowbiz - One of Gucci Mane's artists has been entangled in legal trouble. It was unveiled that Mac Critter was taken into custody and has since been slapped with a first-degree murder charge.

According to FOX 13's report published on Tuesday, January 3, the 25-year-old turned himself in on Monday in connection with a December 2022 shooting in Memphis. The incident reportedly left one person, Markeith Taylor, dead.

Mac's arrest affidavit stated that the emcee, along with three others, drove up to a parking lot while in an SUV and exited the vehicle. He allegedly told Markeith to come towards the group to join them before all four men shot him with handguns.

They reportedly continued to shoot at the alleged victim even after he fell to the ground. Afterward, they left the scene in their SUV.

A witness claimed that Mac was the man who invited Markeith to join the crew. He allegedly stood over the latter's body as he held a gun. Other suspects were identified as Gary Taylor and Danterio Owens.

Mac, whose real name is Daniel Bates, has been detained in Shelby County Jail. He, however, is confident that he'll get his freedom back soon.

Someone who runs his Instagram account wrote on his Story, "Mac said he will be home real soon some small to giant ...he wanna thank all his fans for supporting him from day 1!!!" The person added, "Hit me up @memphis_100 or @nino_1017 for any question thank y'all the 1017 DA MENACE."

