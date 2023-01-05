 

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason
A number of Internet users have been assuming that the Germany-born rap star is prepping 'The Fall Off' or 'It's a Boy', two projects he teased as part of 'The Fall Off Era' back in 2020.

AceShowbiz - J. Cole appears to have teased that his comeback album will come soon. Fans are convinced that the "No Role Modelz" rapper's new project is imminent after seeing his social media account.

People noticed that the 37-year-old Germany-born artist has cleared out his Instagram page. This is often done by musical artists before they release a new record.

This was not the first time Cole wiped his Instagram clean. He did the same in January 2019, days before unveiling "Middle Child", the lead single from Dreamville Records' star-studded Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation album that arrived that summer.

A number of Internet users have been assuming that Cole is prepping "The Fall Off" or "It's a Boy", two projects he teased as part of "The Fall Off Era" back in 2020. It was in that same post that he also teased "The Off-Season", which arrived in May 2021.

The album, which features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Cam'ron and others, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart after earning 282,000 first-week units. The set was later nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

One Twitter user in particular questioned, "J. Cole just cleared his instagram y'all think he's gonna drop It's A Boy on January 28th this year?" Another asked, "J. Cole has cleared his instagram. Is he getting into release mode? Is The Fall Off coming sooner than we think?"

J. Cole, Kid Cudi, Future Among Headliners for 2021 Rolling Loud Festival

J. Cole Tending to 'Family Obligation' After Completion of Basketball Africa League Stint

J. Cole's 'The Off-Season' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Artist of the Week: J. Cole

