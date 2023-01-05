Dj Khaled Has His Golf Cart Stuck in the Sand While in the Bahamas

Instagram Celebrity

The record executive, who released his latest album 'God Did' in August 2022, is just enjoying his golf day at The Ocean Club, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas when his cart got stuck in the sand.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled had a hilarious moment during his recent golf session. The record producer was just enjoying his golf day at The Ocean Club, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas, but at one point, his cart got stuck in the sand.

In a video taken from Tuesday, January 3 game, someone could be seen pushing the cart away from the curb. However, the vehicle moved back uncontrollably, prompting it to crash.

Following the small incident, Khaled came close to the camera to give a motivational speech. "Life. Roadblocks. Don't let nothing stop you," he said, while the person filming burst into laughter. "Don't let nothing stop you. 'Cause we ain't stopping. We gon' keep going."

Khaled also made headlines in November 2022 after posting a video of him playing basketball. The record executive shared the clip to promote his new Nike Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled Crimson Bliss collaboration, but what stole people's attention the most was his pants that nearly fell down.

In the footage, which was shared on Instagram Story, the 46-year-old could be seen dribbling a basketball while wearing the new pair of kicks before attempting a slam dunk. Though it went successful, the DJ accidentally exposed his butt crack to the camera.

Many have since reacted to the post. One person on Instagram asked, "He didn't see this before HE posted it? Something really off with this man." Another sighed, "why he post this smh."

Screenshots of DJ Khaled's videos also made their way to Twitter, prompting one user to comment, "Seeing dj khaled doing a slam dunk with his crack out is not something i ever wanted to see." A different user added, "Dj khaled you wrong for having yo a** crack out like that."

You can share this post!