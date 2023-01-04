 

Gigi Hadid Posts Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Clutching Pricey Prada Purse, Fans React

Gigi Hadid Posts Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Clutching Pricey Prada Purse, Fans React
Instagram
Celebrity

The catwalk beauty continues to co-parent the toddler with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik after they broke up in October 2021 amid an alleged altercation between the singer and her mom Yolanda Hadid.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid is keeping her daughter Khai fashionable. The supermodel has turned to her social media platform to share a photo of her 2-year-old girl clutching a pricey designer bag. However, fans have bitter reactions to it.

The 27-year-old doting mom uploaded a very rare photo of Khai on her Instagram Story to ring in 2023. The snapshot showed the little girl holding the crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag which retails for $3,700.

The picture also gave fans a look at the little girl's chic countdown outfit, a pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print. "Happy New Year, y'all!" the proud mom captioned her post, "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."

Gigi Hadid via IG Story

Gigi Hadid posted a photo of her daughter Khai, 2, clutching a $3,700 designer bag.

  Editors' Pick

Upon learning of the post, some fans believed that Gigi posted the photo intentionally. "I know this is a part of marketing campaign…but why using her kid?" one person asked. Another added, "Is this part of a marketing campaign? What 2 year old needs a handbag?" Someone else sarcastically said, "It's her accessory holding an accessory, nothing else," with another labeling the model a "nepo baby" as writing, "Nepo training a future nepo…"

Gigi welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020. Though the catwalk beauty and the former One Direction singer broke up in October 2021 amid an alleged altercation between the crooner and the model's mother Yolanda Hadid they continue to co-parent the toddler.

Nearly a year after her split from Zayn, Gigi was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio. However, a source recently spilled that the two are "not serious," adding, "Gigi's priority is her daughter." The insider told Page Six that they "like each other very much, neither one wants anything serious right now."

The insider also noted that Leo's busy travel schedule played a factor. "Gigi doesn't have the energy to run after [Leo]," the source went on explaining. They stressed, "His routine is too much for her."

However, a separate source close to Leo told HollywoodLife.com that Gigi and the "Titanic" star are still casually going out. "Leo is single. Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all," the pal shared.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Shade Pete Davidson With Strong Women Comments
Related Posts
These Celebrities Say Goodbye to Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover

These Celebrities Say Goodbye to Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover

Gigi Hadid Allegedly Keeps Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Low-Key to Respect Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Allegedly Keeps Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Low-Key to Respect Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter as It's Not 'Safe Place' Anymore After Elon Musk Takeover

Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter as It's Not 'Safe Place' Anymore After Elon Musk Takeover

Gigi Hadid Allegedly Not Ready to Introduce Daughter Khai to Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid Allegedly Not Ready to Introduce Daughter Khai to Leonardo DiCaprio

Latest News
Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard
  • Jan 04, 2023

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'
  • Jan 04, 2023

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

Damar Hamlin Relies 50 Percent Less on Oxygen After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the Field
  • Jan 04, 2023

Damar Hamlin Relies 50 Percent Less on Oxygen After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the Field

Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Shade Pete Davidson With Strong Women Comments
  • Jan 04, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Shade Pete Davidson With Strong Women Comments

Gigi Hadid Posts Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Clutching Pricey Prada Purse, Fans React
  • Jan 04, 2023

Gigi Hadid Posts Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Clutching Pricey Prada Purse, Fans React

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors
  • Jan 04, 2023

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Most Read
Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia
Celebrity

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to Be 'Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to Be 'Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors