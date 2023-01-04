 

Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Shade Pete Davidson With Strong Women Comments

Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Shade Pete Davidson With Strong Women Comments
The 31-year-old 'Gone Girl' actress, who calls herself a 'bi woman,' denounces 'unfair' dynamic between men and women in a new episode of her 'High Low' podcast.

  Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski is not interested in dating men who "don't know how to handle" strong women. In a new episode of her "High Low" podcast, the host discussed what she hates about going out with men.

The model revealed in the Tuesday, January 3 episode of the podcast that she "hates" going out with "men in particular" who "truly think they want" an independent partner. "They're like, 'You're special. You've done it,' " Emily said. "They slowly get emasculated, and they don't know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you're just back to square one."

Calling the dynamic "f**ked up and unfair," the 31-year-old beauty said that she can "understand dating women" instead and having mutual "respect" in a relationship.

The "Gone Girl" actress, who referred to herself as a "bi woman" earlier in the episode, continued, "There might be competition … but it doesn't feel like somebody's taking something away from someone else." She added, "Weirdly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens."

"The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn't know what else he has," she elaborated. "But I'm like, 'How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great.' "

The comments arrived after it was reported last month that Emily and Pete's short romance had been over. "Their fling has moved into the friends zone," the insider shared of the pair, who were first linked back in November. The source added that it's "fine with both of them."

The report came after the "Saturday Night Live" alum was recently spotted hanging out with his "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders, though his rep claimed that they're just friends. Meanwhile, Emrata appeared to be moving on with artist Jack Greer. In a picture that circulated online, the Inamorata founder and Jack were seen locking lips outside her apartment in New York City on December 21.

