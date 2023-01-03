 

Future Flaunts Luxurious Lifestyle in 'Back to the Basics' Visuals

The Atlanta hip-hop artist releases the music video just less than a week before he is set to kick off the 'One Big Party' tour on January 7 at Houston's Toyota Center.

AceShowbiz - Future continued to treat fans to a music video for "I Never Liked You" tracks. On Monday, January 2, the emcee unleashed "Back to the Basics" visuals in which he shows off his luxurious lifestyle.

The Skeeboe-directed clip finds the 39-year-old rapper taking a yacht trip with a group of scantily-clad women. According to a press release, the video "hints at the dawn of the next chapter."

"Back to the Basics" is the latest song from "I Never Liked You" to be given a video music treatment. The project itself, which arrived on April 29, 2022, features guest appearances from Drake ("Wait for U") and ("I'm on One"), Kanye West ("Keep It Burnin"), Gunna and Young Thug ("For a Nut"), Kodak Black ("Voodoo") as well as EST Gee ("Chickens").

On May 2, Future dropped six additional tracks to his ninth album. On the expanded version, there are "No Security" ft. Babyface Ray, "Stayed Down" ft. Young Scooter, "Like Me" ft. 42 Dugg and Lil Baby, "Affiliated" ft. Lil Durk, "Just the Beginning" and "Worst Day".

With "I Never Liked You", Future saw his name on the summit of the Billboard 200 albums chart. It earned 222,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 5, according to Luminate.

In December, Future announced that he will embark on the "One Big Party" tour this year. The hip-hop star is set to kick off the six-date arena on January 7 at Houston's Toyota Center. He will make other stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington D.C. before concluding the tour on January 27 at Boston's TD Garden.

