Chad Ochocinco Defends Wearing the Same Outfit for 3 Days in a Row

In an Instagram video, the former professional football wide receiver unapologetically addresses Internet chatter about him donning the same clothes for three days straight while in the Bahamas.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chad Ochocinco (Chad Johnson) isn't feeling shamed for wearing the same outfit for 3 days straight. In an Instagram video on Monday, January 2, the former professional football wide receiver addressed Internet chatter about him the same clothes while in the Bahamas.

After wishing his followers a happy new year, Chad said, "Day 3 of me here in the Bahamas without all the kids. And yes, I'm still wearing the same outfit. They cost me every penny." He also added that he's more of a Zara type of person.

Admitting that it's his third day in the same outfit, the former athlete continued, "Because of the price point, it's supposed to be worn 3 days in a row. … And I'm going to keep wearing it until I feel like I got my money's worth out of this."

"While in the Bahamas, I went to different places so the chance of me seeing the same people twice is none," Chad added. He also noted that he didn't care even though he was being made fun of.

Upon catching wind of the video, fans showed support to Chad. "I can't judge him! I wear the same outfits every year," one person said. "I'm not gonna hold you.. if my fit and nobody I know, saw me. I'm outside with next day too.. so I respect it. He didn't have to make it hot on ig though," someone else added.

"As long as it's clean and he's clean s**t wear it as many time as you see fit!!! They have access to laundry services lol." another fan wrote. Echoing the sentiment, one user said, "Rich man spending wisely.. what y'all think those white ppl do? They wear ran down sneakers and graphic tees! #priorities."

One user also loved his attitude, praising him, "Authentically unapologetic a great way to start 2023." However, one person pointed out, "You supposed to wear it over and over on different occasions not in the same week Chad."

