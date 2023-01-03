NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

Facebook Music

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) kicked off 2023 with a special announcement. A mere two days into the new year, the Baton Rouge rapper announced that he will release a new album called "I Rest My Case".

Revealing the news was DJ Akademiks, who shared the project's cover art on Instagram. Alongside the black-and-white picture, which showed the emcee reaching for the heavens as he's surrounded by devils in the clouds, the media personality wrote, "Album cover for YB new album dropping January 6. It's called 'I REST MY CASE'."

"I Rest My Case" will follow YoungBoy's previous projects like "Lost Files", which arrived on December 23, as well as "Ma' I Got a Family", which hit streaming service in October. He released a total of eight projects in 2022.

In November, the 23-year-old teased he's ready to quit rapping if someone buys his music hard drive for $100 million. "You can have it for 100 million," he captioned a picture of his hard drive that he offers for the staggering price, "and I'll never rap again on everything."

Meanwhile, on Instagram Story, YoungBoy claimed that he's turning down $15 million offers to tour. "I done found time for myself," he said. "Every $15 million tour come my way getting turned down. I don't wanna do another show. I don't want nothing but a bigger house. It gave me time for myself. My daughter know who I am - I know who I am."

