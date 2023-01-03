 

Adele Confesses to Suffering Chronic Back Pain During New Year's Eve Show

Adele Confesses to Suffering Chronic Back Pain During New Year's Eve Show
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker is seen hunching over and hobbling from one side of the stage to the other as she's suffering from a painful nerve condition in her lower back.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele's health issues refuse to go easy on her. The chart-topping singer has confessed that she suffered "really bad" back pain when performing at her Las Vegas show on New Year's Eve.

In a video obtained by the Daily Star, the "Easy On Me" hitmaker, clad in a custom off-the-shoulder Balmain gown with a plastic Happy New Year crown, could be seen telling the crowd, "I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage." She added, "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica."

"I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really," Adele, who was handing out T-shirt launchers to the crowd, further explained. The 34-year-old Grammy winner added, "It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

  Editors' Pick

Adele has spoken out about her chronic back pain in the past, revealing that she's lived with chronic back pain, including injuries like two separate slipped discs, for half of her life. "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out," she recalled during a 2021 interview with The Face magazine. "I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C-section, my core was useless."

Adele then admitted that her 100-pound weight loss and intense exercise regime, including core work, had helped alleviate some of the issues. "I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, [and] my back [doesn't] play up as much," she told the publication. "It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

Back in September, Adele spoke to ELLE that she suffered excruciating pain after getting pranked by her 9-year-old son Angelo. The "Turning Tables" singer told the magazine that she she "slipped her L6 a few months ago, when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Robin Roberts Announces 2023 Wedding Plans With Longtime Girlfriend Amber Laign

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field
Related Posts
F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

Adele Has Added Over $12 Million to Her Wealth

Adele Has Added Over $12 Million to Her Wealth

Adele Shows Love to Megan Thee Stallion at Her Show After Tory Lanez's Guilty Verdict

Adele Shows Love to Megan Thee Stallion at Her Show After Tory Lanez's Guilty Verdict

Adele Surprises BF Rich Paul With Special Rendition of 'Happy Birthday' During Concert

Adele Surprises BF Rich Paul With Special Rendition of 'Happy Birthday' During Concert

Latest News
Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field
  • Jan 03, 2023

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Adele Confesses to Suffering Chronic Back Pain During New Year's Eve Show
  • Jan 03, 2023

Adele Confesses to Suffering Chronic Back Pain During New Year's Eve Show

Robin Roberts Announces 2023 Wedding Plans With Longtime Girlfriend Amber Laign
  • Jan 03, 2023

Robin Roberts Announces 2023 Wedding Plans With Longtime Girlfriend Amber Laign

Selena Gomez Calls Her, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Throuple' After Spending NYE Together
  • Jan 03, 2023

Selena Gomez Calls Her, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Throuple' After Spending NYE Together

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200
  • Jan 03, 2023

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song
  • Jan 03, 2023

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank