 

Robin Roberts Announces 2023 Wedding Plans With Longtime Girlfriend Amber Laign

The 'Good Morning America' anchor announces in a new episode of 'Good Morning America' that she's planning to get married to her longtime partner, whom she has been dating since 2005.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robin Roberts (II) is walking down the aisle anytime soon. The "Good Morning America" anchor announced in the Monday, January 2 episode of the morning talk show that she's planning to get married to longtime partner, Amber Laign.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet … I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Robin revealed to motivational speaker and author Gabby Bernstein in the episode. The 62-year-old TV personality added, "We're getting married this year."

She continued, "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Robin additionally shared the exciting news on her Instagram account. Alongside a clip from the episode, she wrote in the caption, "Saying YES to marriage in 2023 Always a joy to chat with @gabbybernstein…she joined us LIVE with a manifestation challenge to realize your dreams in the new year. #marriage #manifestation #loveislove."

  Editors' Pick

Robin has been dating Amber since 2005. Last year, the veteran broadcaster revealed that her partner had been battling breast cancer. "My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," the anchor said in a video posted to Twitter. She added at the time, "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good."

Later in July, Robin excitedly shared that Amber had completed her radiation treatments. "Sweet Amber," she penned alongside a video. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

"Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation," she concluded.

